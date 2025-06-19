Brownsville Fire Department responding to explosion at SpaceX’s Starbase facility

Crews are responding to a report of a fire from an explosion at SpaceX’s Starbase facility, according to the Brownsville Fire Department.

According to Hector Martinez, a spokesperson with the Brownsville Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched, but an assessment of the incident — and the full scale of the incident — is unknown.

The city of Port Isabel made a social media post saying SpaceX “experienced a spacecraft anomaly during testing at its facility,” and that they are monitoring the situation.

A link was also provided by the city to report any damage from the incident.

Channel 5 News reached out to SpaceX to ask for additional details on the incident.

