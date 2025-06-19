x

Brownsville Fire Department responding to explosion at SpaceX’s Starbase facility

Brownsville Fire Department responding to explosion at SpaceX’s Starbase facility
54 minutes 45 seconds ago Wednesday, June 18 2025 Jun 18, 2025 June 18, 2025 11:47 PM June 18, 2025 in News - Local
KRGV file photo

Crews are responding to a report of a fire from an explosion at SpaceX’s Starbase facility, according to the Brownsville Fire Department.

According to Hector Martinez, a spokesperson with the Brownsville Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched, but an assessment of the incident — and the full scale of the incident — is unknown.

The city of Port Isabel made a social media post saying SpaceX “experienced a spacecraft anomaly during testing at its facility,” and that they are monitoring the situation.

A link was also provided by the city to report any damage from the incident.

Channel 5 News reached out to SpaceX to ask for additional details on the incident. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates,

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days