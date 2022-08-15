Brownsville Fire EMS undergo life-saving training

The Brownsville Fire Department held a training on Sunday to brush up on life-saving skills in case of an emergency.

"It started off with the SWAT team recognizing the fact that they need medics, especially if they are ever involved in a horrible situation where they’re in a shootout, one of their officers is hit, now we're there immediately with them," said Brownsville Fire Department Lt. Marco Antonio Paniagua.

Now, they're trying to spread those same tactics to EMS. The paramedics learned how to react in new situations.

"This is more than anything to train our guys and how PD moves and how they attack these scenarios and how for us to be also safe at the same time," said Brownsville Fire Department assistant Chief Eugenio Cardenas.

The training included their role working with law enforcement, caring for a patient and removing them from a dangerous situation. The lesson will help prepare them if there is ever an active threat towards officers.

"So, the more of our guys who are trained to go and treat those patients, the more people we could save," Cardenas said. "At the same time, the faster we can not only assist PD, in them eliminating the threat, but us treating our patients."

The fire department felt the need for the training increased with recent mass shootings reported across the country. It was also another way to strengthen the relationship with other departments.

"We don't want to be caught off guard,” Cardenas said. “And the best way to do that is to train our personnel to do things under difficult situations, so whenever things hopefully never happen, but if they do, they'll be there to perform."