Brownsville hosting COVID-19 2nd dose vaccination clinic

Individuals who received their first COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic held in Brownsville last month are automatically registered to receive their second dose on Friday.

The city of Brownsville announced Thursday a 2nd dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic to be held Friday, March 5 at the Texas Southmost College ITEC Center located at 301 Mexico Blvd., starting at 8 a.m.

The clinic will be for those who received the first dose of the COVID-19 clinic at that location on Friday, Feb. 5.

The vaccination clinic is a partnership between the city of Brownsville, Cameron County, the Brownsville Independent School District, Texas Southmost College, South Texas Independent School District and SpaceX, the news release stated.

No walk-ins will be allowed at the vaccination clinic.

Individuals must present their COVID-19 Vaccine Record Card, present a valid photo ID, wear a face mask and remain in their vehicles as the clinic will be a drive-thru format featuring 30 lanes for vehicles and 15 vaccination stations.

For any questions, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 956-394-0012.