Brownsville ISD board members adopt resolution to online learning

The TEA now offers schools an extended online learning option this fall.

This comes after some Rio Grande Valley county and health leaders announced Tuesday local school districts would begin the school year with on-line instruction.

In an emergency board meeting on Wednesday, Brownsville Independent School District had two items on the agenda.

In addition to adopting the calendar for the upcoming school year - with classes starting on August 25 - the board adopted a resolution supporting County Judge Eddie Trevino, Jr, Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez and their respective governing bodies decision to stop in-person classes until September 8th.

BISD Superintendent, Dr. Rene Gutierrez says it shows solidarity across the board.

Gutierrez says the school has been planning several instructional models over the last several months - but with the TEA now allowing for distance learning - and without the threat of witholding of funds - teachers can finally prepare and train for the new way or learning.

