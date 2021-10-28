Brownsville ISD celebrates completion of new playgrounds

The Brownsville Independent School District (BISD) unveiled brand new playgrounds in 23 of their elementary schools Thursday.

For many educators, the playgrounds are something they've never had before.

"This is our first playground structure of the type," Patricia Chacon, principal at Palm Grove Elementary School, said. "Especially with all the extra hoops and hurdles that come with the structure. Our kids are really excited to see that at Palm Grove."

District officials said the playgrounds were made possible by federal funding.

BISD Superintendent Dr. Rene Gutierrez says the new playground came at a perfect time for students.

"They're excited to come back to school. They're excited to be back with their friends," Gutierrez said. "They're back in the classroom with their teachers, but also as they go outside. They're seeing a new playground, and they can play together and be together again."

Watch the video above for the full story.