Brownsville ISD says signal disruption during graduation ceremony cut off student’s kneel demonstration

Brownsville Independent School District is explaining a power outage during a graduation ceremony. It happened when a student kneeled to protest George Floyd’s death, a black man killed by a police officer in Minnesota.

A video link of Rivera Early College High School’s graduation was uploaded to the district’s website not showing the video of the student protesting.

Several people took to social media saying the school district was attempting to censor and remove students who participated.

Superintendent Dr. Rene Gutierrez says that’s not the case. He said there was a power outage which cut off the signal.

Watch the video above for more details.