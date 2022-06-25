Brownsville ISD school board approves pay raises for all district employees
The Brownsville Independent School District approved a pay raise for all employees.
Starting pay for teachers was raised by about eight percent.to $53,000 per year for teachers with at least one year of experience.
Current teachers will see a $4,000 raise.
That pay boost is something the Texas Valley Educators Association has been fighting for.
“They deserve dignity and more than just thank yous and a pat on the back,” Texas Valley Educators Association Executive Director Adina Alegria said. “They need to be compensated. They need a livable wage, and they need a competitive wage."
