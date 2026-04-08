Brownsville ISD superintendent placed on administrative leave, interim selected
Brownsville ISD Superintendent Jesus J. Chavez was placed on administrative leave during a Tuesday school board meeting, the district announced.
Chavez announced he would resign from the district at the end of the current school year back in February.
During the school board meeting, Alda Benavides was appointed to serve as interim superintendent “to ensure strong leadership and continuity across the district,” a news release stated.
The vote to place Chavez on administrative leave was 5-2.
“The district thanks Dr. Chavez for his service and contributions, recognizing his commitment to students, staff, and families within the community,” the district said in the news release. “The district remains focused on maintaining stability, supporting student success, and ensuring ongoing progress during this period of change.”
This is a developing story; check back for updates.
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