Brownsville plaza receiving upgrades, new name

Changes are coming to the North Park Plaza in Brownsville.

The plaza is being remodeled, and it will now be called the Sabal Market Center.

The plaza, located off of frontage and Price roads, was originally built in the 1970s.

The buildings in the plaza will be remodeled to look more modern to attract more businesses to the center.

“We're looking at some different local restaurant concepts, looking to do something different for those kinds of restaurants,” Sabal Market Center Property Manager Jason Wolf said.

A specific dollar amount for the cost of the re-design was not provided to Channel 5 News.