Brownsville police: Missing 80-year-old who suffers from Alzheimer's found safe
The Brownsville Police Department announced a missing 80-year-old man who suffers from Alzheimer's has been found safe.
Brownsville police reported Ramiro Lozano as missing on Tuesday. They said he was last seen Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. leaving the Lowe's, located on FM 802, and was walking towards the direction of the Sunrise Mall.
RELATED STORY: Brownsville police search for missing elderly man who suffers from Alzheimer's
Police made the announcement Lozano was found on their Facebook page.
