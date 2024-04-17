Brownsville police: Missing 80-year-old who suffers from Alzheimer's found safe

The Brownsville Police Department announced a missing 80-year-old man who suffers from Alzheimer's has been found safe.

Brownsville police reported Ramiro Lozano as missing on Tuesday. They said he was last seen Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. leaving the Lowe's, located on FM 802, and was walking towards the direction of the Sunrise Mall.

Police made the announcement Lozano was found on their Facebook page.