Brownsville police searching for person of interest in Best Buy theft

Photo credit: Brownsville Police Department

Police are looking for a person of interest connected to an iPhone theft at the Best Buy in Brownsville.

Brownsville police say on Jan. 11, a man was seen taking an iPhone 13 from the display case without paying.

He was seen getting into a dark blue Chrysler 300 with Texas license plates while a second person waited in the car serving as a "lookout."

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477. All calls remain anonymous.