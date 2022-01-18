x

Brownsville police searching for person of interest in Best Buy theft

Tuesday, January 18 2022
Photo credit: Brownsville Police Department

Police are looking for a person of interest connected to an iPhone theft at the Best Buy in Brownsville.  

Brownsville police say on Jan. 11, a man was seen taking an iPhone 13 from the display case without paying. 

He was seen getting into a dark blue Chrysler 300 with Texas license plates while a second person waited in the car serving as a "lookout."

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477. All calls remain anonymous. 

