Brownsville police searching for persons of interests in catalytic converter theft case

Brownsville detectives are searching for persons of interests in a catalytic converter theft case.

Police say the two subjects are persons of interests in a theft that took place on May 22 on the 5000 block of North Expressway 83.

Surveillance video captured the man and woman selling a catalytic converter that was stolen, according to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department.

The subjects were seen driving a white SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe.

Anyone with information about the man or woman is asked to call Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.