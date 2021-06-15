x

Brownsville police searching for persons of interests in catalytic converter theft case

3 hours 12 minutes 25 seconds ago Tuesday, June 15 2021 Jun 15, 2021 June 15, 2021 11:02 AM June 15, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Digital

Brownsville detectives are searching for persons of interests in a catalytic converter theft case. 

Police say the two subjects are persons of interests in a theft that took place on May 22 on the 5000 block of North Expressway 83. 

Surveillance video captured the man and woman selling a catalytic converter that was stolen, according to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department

The subjects were seen driving a white SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe. 

Anyone with information about the man or woman is asked to call Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477. 

