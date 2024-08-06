Brownsville PUB holds roundtable discussion on water conservation efforts

Water availability is a growing concern in the Rio Grande Valley.

The water levels at the Amistad and Falcon reservoirs that provide water to the entire Valley are at extreme lows, prompting water restrictions across the area.

Conserving water is a priority right now, and homeowners and business owners are urged to do more.

On Thursday, the Brownsville Public Utilities Board invited industrial companies and other businesses to raise awareness about the Valley's water situation during roundtable discussions.

The Brownsville PUB says they want those representatives to use what was learned to figure out ways to conserve water.

“The drought situation we are facing is very harsh for our community, but I don't think everybody is aware — so the intent for us is to get that community awareness,” Brownsville PUB General Manager Marilyn Gilbert said.

Brownsville PUB is working on multiple projects to help address the water supply concerns. Gilbert says this includes installing new meters to detect possible leaks and notify customers who have a high usage

The utility company also has its sights set on diverting water from resacas, and treating it for use.

“We need to be doing more in terms of conservation and in terms of reusing the water that we can reuse, and I think that we're being innovative in that,” Brownsville Mayor John Cowen said.

During the roundtable discussion, officials stressed that the community plays a big role in water conservation.

You can do your part by cutting back on long showers, turning off the water while brushing your teeth and washing hands.

