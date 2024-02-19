Brownsville Resident Concerned Grassy Lot Hinders Drivers’ View

BROWNSVILLE – The tall grass coming from an unkempt lot is blocking the views of nearby drivers in Brownsville.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS spoke with a resident, who we’ll call “Andrew” for this report, says the path on Charmaine Street off of FM 511 is unsafe.

Andrew drives on the street every day and wants the city to step in before a major accident occurs on the dangerous two-lane road.

He says pedestrian traffic is common in the area, so drivers need as much visibility as possible.

Watch the video above for the full story.