Brownsville woman seeks answers after being asked to pay security deposit
BROWNSVILLE - A Rio Grande Valley woman in business for 50 years is now being asked to pay a security deposit for her utilities. Her biggest question is why now.
Ysidora Villarreal has owned Lolita's Grocery Store in Brownsville since the 70's and she says she paid her dues back when she first opened shop.
But after going through their records, Brownsville’s Public Utilities Board says the business has no security deposit on file and they say that violates a city ordinance.
Watch the video for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Brownsville woman seeks answers after asked to pay security deposit
-
Valley woman seeking help after irrigation pipe was damaged
-
Donna colonia residents advocate for more census participation
-
Government Investigating Drug Trafficking Organization in Starr County
-
Airport departures in McAllen reach record breaking numbers