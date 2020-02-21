x

Brownsville woman seeks answers after being asked to pay security deposit

1 hour 22 minutes 46 seconds ago Friday, February 21 2020 Feb 21, 2020 February 21, 2020 9:20 PM February 21, 2020 in News - Local
By: Marisol Villarreal

BROWNSVILLE - A Rio Grande Valley woman in business for 50 years is now being asked to pay a security deposit for her utilities. Her biggest question is why now.

Ysidora Villarreal has owned Lolita's Grocery Store in Brownsville since the 70's and she says she paid her dues back when she first opened shop.  

But after going through their records, Brownsville’s Public Utilities Board says the business has no security deposit on file and they say that violates a city ordinance.

