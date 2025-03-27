Calles inundadas en Rio Hondo alertan a residentes
Las intensas lluvias de la mañana de este jueves 27 de marzo causaron inundaciones en diferentes ciudades del Valle. Rio Hondo, al este del condado Cameron, es una de las más afectadas.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
