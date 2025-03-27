x

Calles inundadas en Rio Hondo alertan a residentes

5 hours 18 minutes 26 seconds ago Thursday, March 27 2025 Mar 27, 2025 March 27, 2025 3:02 PM March 27, 2025 in Noticias RGV

Las intensas lluvias de la mañana de este jueves 27 de marzo causaron inundaciones en diferentes ciudades del Valle. Rio Hondo, al este del condado Cameron, es una de las más afectadas. 

Vea el video para el informe completo. 

