Cameron Co. Election Administrator Warns Residents about Mail Concerning Elections

BROWNSVILLE – Cameron County’s election administrator is warning residents not to be fouled or confused by any recent mail they’ve received.

He says there’s been an increase in the amount of mail centered around this election.

"So we want people to know, if you have a questions regarding these mailings that you are receiving just contact our office. We will be glad to talk to you and just let you know where they are coming from and what they accomplish,” says Cameron County Election Administrator Remi Garza.

The elections will take place on November 6 – the deadline to register to vote is October 9.

For questions or concerns, call the office at 956-444-0809.

Watch the video above for more information.