Cameron County asking residents to self-report COVID-19 test results
With the federal government launching a website for Americans to request free at-home COVID-19 tests, Cameron County officials are asking residents to report their results.
“As more households will be able to test for COVID with at-home tests, it will make it difficult to keep up with what is truly happening in terms of COVID-19 cases in our community,” Cameron County Health Administrator Esmeralda Guajardo said in a news release. “In order for us to better understand it and continue to keep the public informed, we are asking residents to help us by self-reporting their results. We intend to report these numbers within our daily case report and differentiate between at-home tests and tests reported to us by medical providers.”
Cameron County residents can report their results to the Cameron County Public Health website. For more information, call 956-247-3650.
Orders for the free at-home COVID-19 kits can be placed online.
