Cameron County closes beach access areas due to Tropical Storm Nicholas

Credit: MGN Online

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. ordered the temporary closure of five county beaches due to Tropical Storm Nicholas, Sunday.

According to a news release, Boca Chica Beach, along with County Beach Access No. 3, 4, 5/A.K Atwood Park and 6, will close at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12.

The beaches will be closed until further notice to all vehicular and pedestrian traffic to protect the safety and well-being of the general public from the weather conditions and high tides due to Tropical Storm Nicholas, the news release stated.

County beach areas on South Padre Island, such as Isla Blanca Park and Andy Bowie County Park, will remain open until further notice.

