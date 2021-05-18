x

Cameron County deploying tactical vehicles to flood-prone areas

5 hours 44 minutes 56 seconds ago Tuesday, May 18 2021 May 18, 2021 May 18, 2021 5:20 PM May 18, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Staff

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office is preparing to respond to weather related emergencies.

Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza tweeted on Tuesday that some of the counties tactical vehicles will be deployed to flood-prone areas. 

“These LMTVs will give our Deputies the ability to reach our citizens in case of an emergency,“ Garza tweeted.

RELATED: Flash Flood Watch issued for entire Rio Grande Valley until Thursday afternoon

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days