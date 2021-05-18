Cameron County deploying tactical vehicles to flood-prone areas

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office is preparing to respond to weather related emergencies.

In preparation for possible inclement weather, we are deploying our Light Medium Tactical Vehicles (LMTVs) to areas where it frequently floods in Cameron County. These LMTVs will give our Deputies the ability to reach our citizens in case of an emergency. pic.twitter.com/2okQ0yyUam — Sheriff Eric Garza (@SheriffGarza) May 18, 2021

Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza tweeted on Tuesday that some of the counties tactical vehicles will be deployed to flood-prone areas.

“These LMTVs will give our Deputies the ability to reach our citizens in case of an emergency,“ Garza tweeted.

