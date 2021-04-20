Cameron County holding 2 second-dose vaccination clinics

Cameron County will host two second-dose vaccinations clinics later this week to administer the second dosages of the Moderna vaccine to individuals who received their first dose last month.

The first dose will be held Wednesday, April 21 at the Los Fresnos Fire department from 7 a.m. through 11 a.m. Located at 100 rodeo Drive, the clinic will be for those who were first vaccinated at that same location on Thursday, March 25. Individuals are asked to begin lining up at 6 a.m. and to bring their COVID-19 vaccination card.

Another second dose clinic will be held on Friday, April 23 in Precinct 4 at tony Gonzalez Elementary School – located at 11142 Military Road in Santa Maria. The clinic will be held for individuals that were vaccinated with the first-dose of the Moderna vaccine at that same location on Friday, March 26. The clinic will run from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and individuals are asked to arrive with their COVID-19 vaccination card.

For more information, contact the Cameron County Coronavirus Hotline at 956-247-3650. All homebound and bedridden county residents can also contact the Cameron County Office of Emergency Management and Fire Marshall Service at 956-547-7000 to schedule a homebound vaccination.