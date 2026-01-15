Cameron County hosts storm preparedness meeting
The 2026 National Weather Service forecast for the 2026 hurricane season was among the items discussed during a first-of-its-kind meeting in Cameron County.
A storm preparedness meeting was held Wednesday in Harlingen and was hosted by the Cameron County Drainage District No. 5.
Officials also discussed upcoming drainage projects and improvements, and future events.
“Right now we're working with about $70 million of grants for projects, we're widening channels, and we’re building additional detention ponds,” Cameron County Drainage District No. 5 General Manager Rolando Vela said.
During the meeting, the National Weather Service said the Rio Grande Valley could see above normal temperatures, and low possibilities for hurricanes.
The next meeting is set for February 2026.
More News
News Video
-
Progreso police chief reacts to social media claims of increase in car...
-
Newly approved ordinance keeps new bars away from Mission neighborhoods
-
Cameron County hosts storm preparedness meeting
-
New Mission ordinance limits where new car washes will operate in
-
New committee will look into proposed golf course at Rio Grande City
Sports Video
-
Los Fresnos volleyball star Emily Cargill signs with Mary Hardin-Baylor
-
Weslaco East's Aiden Gonzalez signs with OLLU baseball
-
Playmaker: Jordan Bustamante continues making history with Edinburg Vela
-
McAllen High All-State softball star Giada Farias signs with St. Edwards softball
-
McAllen High moves to 27-0 with win against Weslaco in non-district finale