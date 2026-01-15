Cameron County hosts storm preparedness meeting

The 2026 National Weather Service forecast for the 2026 hurricane season was among the items discussed during a first-of-its-kind meeting in Cameron County.

A storm preparedness meeting was held Wednesday in Harlingen and was hosted by the Cameron County Drainage District No. 5.

Officials also discussed upcoming drainage projects and improvements, and future events.

“Right now we're working with about $70 million of grants for projects, we're widening channels, and we’re building additional detention ponds,” Cameron County Drainage District No. 5 General Manager Rolando Vela said.

During the meeting, the National Weather Service said the Rio Grande Valley could see above normal temperatures, and low possibilities for hurricanes.

The next meeting is set for February 2026.