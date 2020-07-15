Cameron County jails on lockdown; all inmates quarantined

Cameron County jails went on lockdown today and will continue to be closed to the public until at least the end of July.

Captain Javier Reyna with Cameron County Sheriff's Office confirmed the news. He said it was the result of some inmates testing positive for COVID-19.

"We quarantined all our inmates, because of some testing results that came back. Our jail physician ordered that it would be best to quarantine inmates until at least July 31st," Reyna said.

No visitations will be allowed, but inmates will be able to continue making calls.

The jail's physician, Dr. Alberto E. Almeida, said they are testing all inmates.

"We're waiting within the next 24 to 48 hours we should have the testing. We're testing everyone, symptomatic or not symptomatic. And, we're immediately treating those who are symptomatic," Almeida said.

Until then, the doctor recommended some vitamins to boost their immunity systems.

"I'm getting everyone started on vitamin D, 5000 units, the vitamin C, the zinc. We're having them go out and get a little extra time in the sun and these type of things to boost up their immunities," Almeida said.

Reyna said they didn't want to run the risk of spreading the virus to other facilities like courts or to drivers. He said they notified all courts about the situation.

"After July 31st the doctor will make a decision if it's safe enough to continue transferring inmates from jail to jail for court proceedings," Reyna said.











