Cameron County judge says storm shelters remained empty during Hurricane Hanna

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. (File Photo.)

Cameron County opened two shelters over the weekend, concerned that families would need a safe place to stay when Hurricane Hanna made landfall.

"Not one family showed up," Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. said Monday morning during a regularly scheduled news conference.

Treviño said the shelters in La Feria and Los Fresnos may have remained empty because of fears about the coronavirus.

"No one took advantage of it and I think I understand why," Treviño said.

It may have been fortuitous.

The emergency shelter dome in La Feria was without electricity for an extended period of time, Treviño said.

Some roads flooded as a result of the hurricane, Treviño said, but most roads have now cleared.

