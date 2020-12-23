Cameron County Judge urging people to continue following CDC safety guidelines regardless of vaccine

Over 400 people across the Valley are hospitalized due to COVID-19, 167 of them are in Cameron County.

Officials said residents following the CDC guidelines have helped slow the spread but the post-Thanksgiving spikes are worrying.

Chief Executive Officer for Valley Baptist Medical Center Leslie Bingham said 78% of people going to the hospital because of COVID-19 are citing exposure to positive family members.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. is urging people to continue following the safety guidelines and avoid mass gatherings during the Christmas holiday.

"Just because the vaccine has arrived and will be arriving over the next several months... we cannot relax," Trevino said.

