Cameron County officials prepare for next phase in mass vaccination effort

Cameron County officials explained what the next phase is in the mass vaccination effort during a press conference on Wednesday, days before a new shipment of COVID-19 vaccines is set to arrive.

People living in long term care facilities are next in line to receive the vaccine, according to the state.

Cameron County Health Administrator Esmeralda Guajardo said the county will work with Valley Baptist Medical Center and pharmacies across the county to help administer the vaccine.

Watch the video for the full story.