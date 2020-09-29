Cameron County receives $1.8 million grant for November election

Cameron County recently received a $1.8 million grant from the Center for Tech and Civic Life, which will help cover the cost of the November election.

"That's going to go a long way to cover the cost of additional personnel, as well as additional training, some new equipment and supplies," said Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza.

Cameron County also plans to expand curbside voting and double the number of elections workers at most polling locations.

"These funds are going to help us make sure that we have the additional staff to retrieve the ballot boxes from the polling sites," Garza said. "We're also going to have some decontamination equipment that we're going to be using in order to clean everything that comes from outside of the central count station."

Watch the video for the full story.