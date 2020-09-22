x

Cameron County reopens beach accesses

3 hours 9 minutes 36 seconds ago Tuesday, September 22 2020 Sep 22, 2020 September 22, 2020 12:08 PM September 22, 2020 in News - Local

Cameron County on Tuesday reopened six beach accesses that had been closed because of Tropical Storm Beta.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. announced that Boca Chica Beach, Beach Access 3, Beach Access 4, Beach Access 5, Beach Access 6 and E.K. Atwood Park pavilion reopened at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

