Cameron County reopens beach accesses
Cameron County on Tuesday reopened six beach accesses that had been closed because of Tropical Storm Beta.
Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. announced that Boca Chica Beach, Beach Access 3, Beach Access 4, Beach Access 5, Beach Access 6 and E.K. Atwood Park pavilion reopened at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
