Cameron County reopens beaches closed due to Tropical Storm Alberto
After nearly a week since they were closed, Cameron County announced on Monday the reopening of several of their beaches.
The following beaches were reopened on Monday, June 24 at 9 a.m.:
- Boca Chica Beach
- County Beach Access No.3
- County Beach Access No.4
- County Beach Access No. 5/E.K. Atwood Park Pavilion
- County Beach Access No. 6
The county closed the beaches on Tuesday, June 18 due to the development and arrival of Tropical Storm Alberto, which brought high tides in the area.
READ MORE: Rising tides spotted at South Padre Island as Tropical Storm Alberto rolls in
In a news release, the county urged beach goers to be cautious while visiting the beaches, and to heed the advice of lifeguards.
