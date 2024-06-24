Cameron County reopens beaches closed due to Tropical Storm Alberto

After nearly a week since they were closed, Cameron County announced on Monday the reopening of several of their beaches.

The following beaches were reopened on Monday, June 24 at 9 a.m.:

- Boca Chica Beach

- County Beach Access No.3

- County Beach Access No.4

- County Beach Access No. 5/E.K. Atwood Park Pavilion

- County Beach Access No. 6

The county closed the beaches on Tuesday, June 18 due to the development and arrival of Tropical Storm Alberto, which brought high tides in the area.

In a news release, the county urged beach goers to be cautious while visiting the beaches, and to heed the advice of lifeguards.