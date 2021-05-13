Cameron County reports 1 coronavirus-related death, 15 new cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Thursday reported one coronavirus-related death and 15 new positive cases of COVID-19.

A woman from Brownsville in her 80s died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.

The news release didn't specify when the death occurred.

Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,641 coronavirus-related deaths.

Cameron County also reported that 15 people had tested positive for the virus. The news release didn't specify when they tested positive.

Of the new cases, eight came unaccompanied minor shelters an detention centers in the county.

Since the pandemic started, 40,789 people in Cameron County have tested positive for the virus.

38,126 people have recovered from the virus in the county according to the news release.