Cameron County reports 2 coronavirus-related deaths and 1,032 positive cases

Cameron County on Friday reported two coronavirus-related death and 1,032 positive cases of COVID-19.

According to a report released by the Cameron County Public Health Department, two fully vaccinated Brownsville men in their 40s and 70s died as a result of the virus. The reported death raises the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the county to 2,042.

Of the 1,316 positive cases reported in the county, 455 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing and 577 were probable reports based on antigen testing.

The 1,032 people who tested positive in the county are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 397 people 165 people 133 people 104 people 100 people 66 people 61 people

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently, 80.52% of the population five years and older is fully vaccinated.

Cameron County Public Health continues to emphasize the importance of following COVID-19 prevention methods:

• Get vaccinated

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

• Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands

• Wear a mask in public indoor settings even if you are fully vaccinated

• Practice social distance and keep about 6 feet between yourself and others

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily

• If you are sick, call your healthcare provider and home isolate