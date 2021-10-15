Cameron County reports 2 COVID-related deaths, 41 new positive cases

Cameron County reported two coronavirus-related deaths on Friday and 41 new cases of the disease.

Of the deaths, one was unvaccinated, according to a report released by the Cameron County Public Health Department.

One man and one woman from Brownsville in their 40s and 70s died as a result of the virus. The total number of COVID-related deaths in Cameron County now stands at 1,954.

Of the 41 new cases reported, 20 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The 41 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 23 people 5 people 3 people 5 people 2 people 1 people 2 people

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 52,918 cases of COVID-19.

A total of 48,615 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 81.72% of the population, 12 years and older, is fully vaccinated.