Cameron County reports 3 coronavirus-related deaths

3 hours 29 minutes 40 seconds ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 October 16, 2020 5:10 PM October 16, 2020 in News - Local

Cameron County on Friday reported three coronavirus-related deaths.

Two men from Brownsville and a man from Port Isabel died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.

Since the pandemic started, 1,066 people in Cameron County have died as a result of the virus.

Cameron County also reported that 47 people had tested positive for the virus, which brought the total number of confirmed cases to 23,709.

