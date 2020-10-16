Cameron County reports 3 coronavirus-related deaths
Cameron County on Friday reported three coronavirus-related deaths.
Two men from Brownsville and a man from Port Isabel died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.
Since the pandemic started, 1,066 people in Cameron County have died as a result of the virus.
Cameron County also reported that 47 people had tested positive for the virus, which brought the total number of confirmed cases to 23,709.
