Cameron County reports 3 coronavirus-related deaths and 109 new cases
Cameron County on Friday reported that three people had died as a result of COVID-19.
Two people over 60 years old from Brownsville, and a woman in her 60s from Los Fresnos died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.
Since the pandemic started, 1,132 people in Cameron County have died as a result of the virus.
Cameron County also reported that 109 people tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 26,575.
