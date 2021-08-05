Cameron County reports 4 coronavirus-related deaths, 159 positive cases

Cameron County on Thursday reported four coronavirus-related deaths and 159 positive cases of COVID-19.

Two people in their 70s from Brownsville, a man in his 60's from Harlingen and a woman in her 50s from Port Isabel died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 1,719 deaths related to the coronavirus. Of the new cases reported Thursday, 73 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The people who tested positive in the county are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 70 people 21 people 23 people 13 people 13 people 10 people 9 people

Since the pandemic began, 45,227 people have tested positive for the virus in the county.

A total of 41,313 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 69.52% of the population, 12 years and older, is fully vaccinated.