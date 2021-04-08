Cameron County reports 4 coronavirus-related deaths, 63 new cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Thursday reported four coronavirus-related deaths and 63 positive cases of COVID-19.

Two women and two men died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.

The news release didn't specify when the deaths occurred. Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,592 coronavirus-related deaths.

Cameron County also reported that 63 people had tested positive for the virus. The news release didn't specify when they tested positive.

Since the pandemic started, 39,043 people in Cameron County have tested positive for the virus.

36,211 people have recovered from the virus in the county according to the news release.