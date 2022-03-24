Cameron County reports and 16 positive cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Thursday reported no new coronavirus-related deaths and 16 positive cases of COVID-19.

Since the pandemic began, 2,222 people have died due to the virus in Cameron County, according to the Cameron County Public Health department.

Of the 16 positive cases reported in the county on Thursday, 11 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing and five were probable reports based on antigen testing.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-19 6 20s 0 30s 2 40s 1 50s 4 60s 0 70+ 3 Total: 16

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently, 85.79% of the population five years and older is fully vaccinated.