Cameron County sheriff: Arrest made in shooting at Cameron Park

Joe Keven Soto. Photo credit: Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza

An arrest was made in a Saturday morning shooting at Cameron Park that left one injured.

Deputies with the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of gun shots in Cameron Park where they found a victim with a gunshot wound.

This morning, Sheriff Deputies responded to a call of gun shots in Cameron Park. Deputies discovered a victim with a gun shot wound. Investigators identified Joe Keven Soto as the suspect. Soto was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon & booked into CRDC. pic.twitter.com/RwQ6N4czyp — Sheriff Eric Garza (@SheriffGarza) October 23, 2021

Investigators identified Joe Keven Soto as the suspect in the shooting, according to a tweet from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza.

Soto was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and booked into the Carrizales-Rucker Cameron County Detention Center.