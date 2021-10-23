x

Cameron County sheriff: Arrest made in shooting at Cameron Park

3 hours 31 minutes 34 seconds ago Saturday, October 23 2021 Oct 23, 2021 October 23, 2021 2:12 PM October 23, 2021 in News - Local
Joe Keven Soto. Photo credit: Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza

An arrest was made in a Saturday morning shooting at Cameron Park that left one injured.

Deputies with the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of gun shots in Cameron Park where they found a victim with a gunshot wound.

Investigators identified Joe Keven Soto as the suspect in the shooting, according to a tweet from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza.

Soto was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and booked into the Carrizales-Rucker Cameron County Detention Center.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days