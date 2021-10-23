Cameron County sheriff: Arrest made in shooting at Cameron Park
An arrest was made in a Saturday morning shooting at Cameron Park that left one injured.
Deputies with the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of gun shots in Cameron Park where they found a victim with a gunshot wound.
This morning, Sheriff Deputies responded to a call of gun shots in Cameron Park. Deputies discovered a victim with a gun shot wound. Investigators identified Joe Keven Soto as the suspect. Soto was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon & booked into CRDC. pic.twitter.com/RwQ6N4czyp— Sheriff Eric Garza (@SheriffGarza) October 23, 2021
Investigators identified Joe Keven Soto as the suspect in the shooting, according to a tweet from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza.
Soto was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and booked into the Carrizales-Rucker Cameron County Detention Center.
