Cameron County to hold public hearing on proposed pay raises for elected leaders

Credit: 401kcalculator.org / CC BY-SA 2.0 / MGN Online

Cameron County residents will get a chance to make their voices heard on pay raises for county officials.

In accordance with state law, the county will hold a public hearing next week on proposed increases in pay for elected leaders.

Commissioner’s court members, the sheriff, and 20 other elected officials are on the list for the proposed pay raises.

Cameron County Commissioners Court has the highest proposed increases at $11,000 each.

The hearing is set for next Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the commissioners' courtroom.