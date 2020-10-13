Cameron County voting 'supercenters' provide more space for curbside voting
Concerns about the coronavirus prompted many Rio Grande Valley voters to cast their ballots curbside on Tuesday.
With a $250,000 grant from the University of Southern California Schwarzenegger Institute, the Cameron County Elections Department set up voting supercenters at event centers in Brownsville, Harlingen and Port Isabel.
The large parking lots at event centers provide plenty of space for people to wait in their cars before they vote curbside.
Watch the video for the full story.
