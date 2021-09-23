Car seat safety events happening in Rio Grande Valley

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, three out of four car seats are not installed correctly.

Efforts are underway in the Valley to help parents learn more about car seat safety, especially with recognizing when it's time to make adjustments as their kids grow.

"If their head is over the end of the car seat, then obviously they are too big,” said Janet Welch, patient educator at Women’s Hospital DHR. “It's very important; A lot of people get tired of buying the different sizes along the way and they'll put a 2-year-old in a booster seat. That just doesn't work."

As a reminder, infants and toddlers should be buckled in a rear-facing car seat with a harness in the back seat.

Officials also advise to make sure to upgrade them to a booster seat once they reach the weight or height limits.

The following events will take place in the Valley:

Harlingen Corners Shopping Center

When : Thurs. Sept. 23, 3:30 pm until 5:30pm

Where : 2715 w. Expressway 83, Harlingen

: 2715 w. Expressway 83, Harlingen



DPS-Weslaco

When : Sat., Sept. 25 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 am

Where: 2525 International Blvd, Weslaco, TX

Brownsville Tip of Texas Family Outreach