Cause of death revealed for body found inside a vehicle at Valle Vista Mall in Harlingen

The autopsy results have confirmed the death of a 51-year-old man found in a vehicle at Valle Visa Mall in Harlingen.

The results showed the cause was suicide.

RELATED STORY: Autopsy results pending for man found dead inside vehicle at Valle Vista Mall parking lot

Harlingen police said the man's family in Florida have been notified. They also determined with the level of decomposition that the body was in the vehicle for about three to four days before being found by police.