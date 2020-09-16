CDC announces a pause on eviction order due to pandemic

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced earlier this month that they have issued an order that temporarily pauses evictions for certain tenants until Dec. 31, 2020.

Linley Boone-Almaguer, an housing attorney for Texas RioGrande Legal Aid said this order does not protect evictions related to criminal activity. It is specifically designed for people who can't pay their rent due to the pandemic.

"Rent is still acquiring— you have to try to pay it and you are going to be stuck with a bill come January 1 unless there is rental assistance programs that help you," Almaguer said.

Qualifying tenants can hand their landlord a signed declaration of this order to be protected against eviction.

