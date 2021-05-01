CDC: COVID vaccines highly effective in protecting seniors

As more Americans get protected from COVID-19, a new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines reduce risk of hospitalization by 94% among fully vaccinated adults 65 and older.

This could result in fewer post-COVID conditions and death.

"We're seeing people in the elderly group, the number of hospitalizations and deaths going way down. It's all as a result of vaccination,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said.

Fauci said there's still a considerable amount of infections in the US but, COVID-19 case rates are falling.

"If we go down much, much more - which I believe we will as we get more people vaccinated - then sooner rather than later you're going to see more liberalization of the guidelines," Fauci said.

The study also found that the vaccines were 64% effective among those older adults who were partially vaccinated, meaning they had only received one dose of vaccine so far.