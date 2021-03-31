CDC extends eviction moratorium through June 30

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has extended the eviction moratorium put in place to prevent the eviction of tenants who are unable to make rent during the pandemic.

The moratorium scheduled to expire on March 31 has been extended through June 30, 2021.

Local organizations like Come Dream Come Build (CDCB) in Brownsville say some families are living stressful situations, having to choose between paying rent and other important expenses.

The Center on Budget and Policy reports that one in five U.S. renters is behind on their rent payments.

Assistance through the Texas Rent Relief Program is available for people struggling to pay rent.

CDCB offers Cameron County residents help paying for rent and utilities. A social security number is not required to qualify for assistance.