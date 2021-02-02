Channel 5 News issues correction

Last Wednesday in a 6 p.m. newscast, Channel 5 News ran a story regarding concerns over foreign nationals crossing the border to obtain COVID-19 vaccines in the Rio Grande Valley.

In the story, Channel 5 News interviewed a woman named Ofelia Montemayor regarding her experience in obtaining the COVID-19 vaccine at a distribution site in Harlingen.

In the story, we identified her as a Mexican national, which is incorrect; Mrs. Montemayor is a legal resident in the United States and her husband is a U.S citizen. We apologize to Mrs. Montemayor and to our viewers for this erroneous information in our story.