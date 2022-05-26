Charlie Clark discusses new movie 'Green Ghost'

There are big names in a Valley native's movie, Green Ghost.

Besides Charlie Clark from Charlie Clark Nissan being part of his own movie, he was able to get Danny Trejo, famously known as “Machete” and a WWE star.

The movie consists of action-packed stunts, and while the Green Ghost may be the star of the show, he is also the pun of some of the jokes.

“I had to go after big songs if I was going to make it into a theater,” Clark said. “I got Gasolina by Daddy Yankee – Robert Rodriguez actually reproduced Eye of the Tiger from Rocky in Spanish for my movie.”

The film took two years just to get the green light for the movie.

AMC in Edinburg is currently showing Clark’s film, but it won’t be out for too long. Clark says it will only be there for one more week.