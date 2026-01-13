Chief Meteorologist Tim Smith a finalist for the 2026 Weatherperson of the Year award

Channel 5 News' Chief Meteorologist Tim Smith is one of the finalists for the 2026 National Weatherperson of the Year award.

Smith spoke with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza about what the nomination means and how people can vote.

Voting is now open for the 2026 National Weatherperson of the Year award, and people can vote once every day until January 30.

