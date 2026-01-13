Chief Meteorologist Tim Smith a finalist for the 2026 Weatherperson of the Year award
Channel 5 News' Chief Meteorologist Tim Smith is one of the finalists for the 2026 National Weatherperson of the Year award.
Smith spoke with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza about what the nomination means and how people can vote.
Voting is now open for the 2026 National Weatherperson of the Year award, and people can vote once every day until January 30.
More News
News Video
-
Chief Meteorologist Tim Smith a finalist for the 2026 Weatherperson of the...
-
Rio Grande City resident purchases winning $1 million scratch ticket in San...
-
More than 7,000 people wait listed for UTRGV football season tickets
-
Mercedes mural inspired by Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show
-
Yaqui Animal Rescue holding Edinburg 5K run in honor of abused dog
Sports Video
-
UTRGV Baseball holds media day ahead of 2026 season
-
Running Back Malachi Lane transfers from LSU to UTRGV
-
City of Edinburg hosts a celebration for the National Champion Amare Hernandez
-
RGV EAST takes the RGVCA All-Star game 17-10
-
Edinburg & Edinburg North pick up non-district wins on Friday night