Child Killed in Auto-Pedestrian Crash in South Donna

UPDATE: Sheriff Eddie Guerra says charges are not expected to be filed against a grandfather who accidentally hit and killed his granddaughter.

Guerra says video from a neighbor's camera caught the entire incident and supports what the family reported about the incident.

---

DONNA – A child is dead after an auto-pedestrian crash south of Donna.

Hidalgo County sheriff's deputies responded to the crash near Lott Road, west of Midway Road on Rio del Carmen.

A 1-year-old girl was found on the ground unresponsive and transported to the hospital, where she was unable to be saved.

According to Sheriff Eddie Guerra, the girl was struck by a vehicle operated by her grandfather as he was leaving the property. The man showed no signs of intoxication.

Authorities do not suspect foul play.

No word on the consequences the grandfather might be facing.