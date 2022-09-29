City Leaders Meet to Discuss Possible Border Shutdown Effects
BROWNSVILLE – City leaders from both sides of the border are discussing the possible effects of a border shutdown.
Leaders from Brownsville and Matamoros met Tuesday to share their concerns.
The cities have grown concerned over the president’s threat to shut down the border; they say even though it’s unlikely, they want to be ready.
City leaders discussed the long wait times at the ports-of-entry, and the impact on business.
Matamoros government officials said even the possibility of closing the border has already had an effect on how many people are crossing.
