City Leaders Meet to Discuss Possible Border Shutdown Effects

BROWNSVILLE – City leaders from both sides of the border are discussing the possible effects of a border shutdown.

Leaders from Brownsville and Matamoros met Tuesday to share their concerns.

The cities have grown concerned over the president’s threat to shut down the border; they say even though it’s unlikely, they want to be ready.

City leaders discussed the long wait times at the ports-of-entry, and the impact on business.

Matamoros government officials said even the possibility of closing the border has already had an effect on how many people are crossing.